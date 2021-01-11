Roy ‘Shorty’ Folk (1926-2021)

Roy ‘Shorty’ Folk, 94, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Ellsworth. He was born April 11, 1926 in Lorraine, Kan. to Harry and Carrie (Droegemeier) Folk.

Roy graduated high school in 1944 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1944 to 1946. Following his service, he returned to Lorraine and worked at the grocery store and grain elevator. He owned the Mobil station in Lorraine for five years then moved to Holyrood and ran the Mobil station for 15 years. Roy then worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 22 years. He married Maxine Heiken on Aug. 13, 1950. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in August.

Roy is survived by his wife, Maxine; children, Nancy (Don) Bishop, Linda (Dennis Joe) Zehr, Roy Folk, and Dennis (Terri) Folk; grandchildren, Jon (Jennifer) Bishop, Traci Donaca, Zach Abresch-Folk, Megan (Justin) Bennett, Carrie (Matt) Winchester, Ashley (Jake) Allan, and Brian Zehr; and great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Macy Bishop, Brooklyn Donaca, Ella Bennet, Riley and Lila Allan, and Hayden Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Carrie Folk; brothers, Guy, Marvin, Melvin, and Max; and sister, Bernice James.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holyrood.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Holyrood Fire Department, PO Box 67, Holyrood, Kan. 67450.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.