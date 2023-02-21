Sandra “Sam” L. Pflughoeft (1951-2023)

Sandra “Sam” L. Pflughoeft, 71, passed away Feb. 14, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kansas. She was born Aug. 22, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Shirley Sheldon Blake. A 1969 graduate of Central DeWitt High School, she grew up in DeWitt, Iowa, and married Alan K. Pflughoeft, her husband of 49 years, on Dec. 22, 1973, in DeWitt. They moved to Kansas in 1974 where she partnered with her husband to run their farm and handled all of the personal and business finances for her family. She worked at the ASCS office and part-time at Robson’s Card and Gift Shop in Ellsworth for many years. Sam loved to shop, and would find the best and most appropriate gifts for her family (especially Tiara and Isabele) and friends. She loved to watch K-State Football, K-State girls’ basketball and the KC Chiefs with her cats Smudge and Smoke cuddled on her lap. She also enjoyed reading, studying history, traveling and collecting anything, including antiques. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ellsworth, where she often showcased her beautiful singing voice, sometimes singing duets with her husband. She was loved by many friends far and wide, especially her DeWitt classmates.

Survivors include her husband, Alan, Ellsworth; daughter, Tiara Pflughoeft; granddaughter, Isabele; Alan’s biological son, Alan Staatz and wife Debra, Tonganoxie; sister, Clista Blake Fischer, Houston, Texas; Alan’s biological grandchildren, Dylan and Sierra; niece Tricia (John Robert) Edgington, Moorpark, Calif.; nephew Martin Fischer (Seattle, Wash.); and great-niece Karlee Hedin (Moorpark, Calif.).

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army (all funds to be used in Ellsworth County) or the Ellsworth Ministerial Alliance in care of Inman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 490; Inman, KS 67546.