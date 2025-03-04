Shellie L. Hennings (1978-2025)

Shellie L. Hennings, 46, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at her home in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born July 6, 1978, in Clear Lake City, Texas, to David Spence and Gloria Sutton.

Shellie is survived by her mother, Gloria Haire, Ellsworth; father David Spence, DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; daughter Celeste Leonard, Fayetteville, Ark.; grandmother Norma Sutton, DeFuniak Springs; step-brother Shane Haire; and half-siblings Sarah Spence, Michael Spence and David Spence Jr.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Memorials can be made directly to the SPCA or sent c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.