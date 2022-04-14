Sherry L. Campbell (1938-2022)

Sherry L. Campbell, 84, passed away, surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Wichita, Kan.

She was born April 12, 1938 in Bay City, Mich. to Glen and Velma (Dearden) Chateauneuf. Sherry married Douglass C. Campbell, Sr. in Bay City on Feb. 2, 1957. The couple resided in Ann Arbor, Mich. and later moved to Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Sherry was a church secretary for the Franklin Community Church in Franklin, Mich., and homemaker. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bay City.

Following Douglass’s passing, Sherry moved to Lyons, Kan. and then Ellsworth, Kan. She became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth and active in the church’s Presbyterian Women group.

Sherry is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hoffman (Bill) of Hillsdale, Mich., and Genifer Wesseler (David) of Lorraine, Kan.; son Douglass Campbell, Jr. (Arlene) of Henderson, Nev.; grandchildren, Justin Rinehart (Christie), Jessica Rinehart, and Dave Wesseler; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Grace; brother Glen Chateauneuf, Jr. (Beth); and sister Janet Witucki.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Douglass; and brother-in-law Ron Witucki.

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church. A private family inurnment will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department or Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

