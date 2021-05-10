Shirley Ann (Bettenbrock) Kilgore (1932-2021)

Shirley Ann (Bettenbrock) Kilgore, 89, passed away May 6, 2021.

Shirley moved many times before settling in Moses Lake in 1963. She was born Feb. 26, 1932 to William “George” and Louise Bettenbrock in Ellsworth, Kan. She was a L.P.N at Samaritan Hospital for many years where she enjoyed and made many friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by both of her parents; her first husband, Earl Thornton Jr, second husband, Earnest “Ernie” Boyd Kilgore; and youngest son, Steven Thornton (2017).

She is survived by daughter, Cathy Hunsaker of Grandview, Wash.; sons, Robert and Roger Thornton (Shirley) of Moses Lake, Wash.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

A private service will be held for immediate family only. Thank you and God bless.