Shirley B. Raney (1935-2021)

Shirley B. Raney, 85, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Ellsworth. She was born Nov. 13, 1935 in Wilson, Kan. to Joe and Rhea (Hurlbut) Bednasek.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Raney of Ellsworth; sons, Robert Raney, Jr. (Eva) of Fontana, Calif., Daniel Raney of Fontana, Calif., and Bret Raney (Kathleen) of Yucaipa, Calif.; daughter, Tina Davis (Rick) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Robert Raney III (Melissa), Michael Raney, Nicholas Hartline, Dani Soukup (Daniel), Kevin Davis, Elizabeth Whipple (Justin), Amanda Papandrea (Ryan), Ryan Perkins (Ryan), and Leeza Raney (Parker); and great-grandchildren, Payton Raney, Madison Raney, Mason Raney, Daxton Soukup, and Davin Soukup.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Christy Lynn; and brother, Donald Holenbeck.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with a vigil and rosary service at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth County Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Ks. 67439.

