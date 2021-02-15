Terrie Ruth Carr (1947-2021)

Terrie Ruth Carr, 74, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Salina. She was born Jan. 26, 1947 in Bethany, Mo. to Charles R. and Ruby Elaine (Turpin) Cox.

Terrie is survived by her daughter, Christy Rohr (Calvin) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Jacob Wilson (Sarah Berger), Amanda Wyatt (Chris), Brandon Rohr (Nikki), and Brittany Rohr; great-grandchildren, Emery, Ryker, Hannah, Sean, Braxton, Kohl, and Greyson; and brothers, Larry Scott Cox (Shellie) of Belton, Mo. and Rob Cox of Liberty, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mike Wilson; infant children, Jennifer and James; brother, Mark Cox; and sister, Chris Hentzen.

An inurnment at Hilltop Cemetery in Raymond, Kan. will take place at a later date.

Cards can be sent to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com