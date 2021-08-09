Timothy Clay Null (1956-2021)

Timothy Clay Null, age 65, of Salina, Kan., passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Tim was born April 12, 1956 in WaKeeney, Kan. and is the son of Lewis ‘Jack’ Null, Peggy Null (Hildebrand), Benjamin Koralek, and Lillian Koralek (Choitz).

A 1972 graduate of Ellsworth High School, Tim went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. Tim was a lineman for KP&L before retiring as a Distribution Systems Operator for Westar Energy.

Tim married the love of his life, Carla J. Null (Kohls) Aug. 21, 1976 in Ellsworth, Kan. Tim and Carla had two children, Erin and Andrew.

To know Tim, was to love him. Tim’s eyes sparkled with every smile and he had an infectious laugh that easily made the day better. Tim enjoyed woodworking, sewing, tinkering, being his grandkids biggest cheerleader, joking, finishing up that “one last thing” (project he was working on), cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and loving his family. Tim never knew a stranger and told everyone who would listen about his grandkids, who are his pride and joy. Tim devoted his life to his wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he adored and cherished. Tim stood firm in his faith and lived his life for Jesus.

Tim is survived by his wife, Carla of the home; his daughter, Erin (Pinson) and son-in-law Chad of Lyons, Kan.; his son, Andrew and daughter-in-law Miriam of Colorado Springs, Colo; and his grandchildren: Willow, Blake, Dharma, Mallory, and Eloise. He is also survived by his brother, Pat Null (Teresa); sister, Lonnie Soukup (Donald); brother, Chant Koralek; brother, Dave Koralek (Marge); brother-in-law, Scott Kohls (Barb); sister-in-law/nephew Angela and Joshua Kohls; many nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers who were very special to him.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Jack Null; his dad and mom, Ben and Lil Koralek; his mother-in-law, Lois Kohls; his brother-in-law, Craig Kohls; his brother, Mike Null; and his sister-in-law, Gladys Koralek.

Tim’s family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Episcopal Christ Cathedral Church Fellowship Hall, located at 138 South 8th, Salina, Kan. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Punchin’ Out Parkinson’s of Central Kansas Program in Tim’s memory, located at 600 East Elm Street in Salina, Kan.

Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com.