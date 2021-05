Todd Tyrone Toman, 61, Hill City, Kan., formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Todd was born July 27, 1959 in Ellsworth, Kan. to William “Bill” and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Hoopes) Toman.

A Celebration of Life service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 905 Stanberry St. in Ellsworth, Kan.

Flowers and memorials may be sent to the church.