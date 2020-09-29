Velma Hubbard (1929-2020)

Velma Hubbard, 91, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place Sept. 27, 2020.

She entered this world June 28, 1929 in Ellsworth, Kan., born to Adolph F. Schultz and Augusta Bohl.

She is survived by her sons Glen Hubbard and wife, Sandy of Hobbs, N.M., Allen Hubbard and wife, Rhonda of Atchison, Kan., Stanley Hubbard, of Atchison, Kan.; and daughter Patricia Mader, of Cape Coral, Fla.

Surviving relatives include her brother, Adolph Schultz, Jr. (Jolene) of Kanopolis, Kan., four children, seven grandchildren from Hobbs, N.M., Overland Park, Kan., Troy, Kan., Tampa, Fla. and Lansing, Ill., and 14 great-grandchildren.

She also is survived by two sisters-in-law Mary Schultz and Mary P. Schultz; and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and great- great nieces and nephews.

Velma Hubbard married Glen Franklin Hubbard Sr. Jan. 5, 1950 in Mitchell, Kan. Velma and Glen traveled extensively in their early marriage with the oilfield. They lived in Argentina, South America for two years. Although she never spoke Spanish she managed to care for her three young children and take care of their home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Frieda Peterman Schultz; brothers Henry, Ferdinand (Bud), Elden and Floyd; sisters Rosaline Lyne, LaVerna Mikulecky and Helen Soukup; her husband, Glen F. Hubbard Sr. on Sept. 29, 1999; and her son-in-law, John T. Mader on Sept. 12, 2018.

Services were held Sept. 30 in Hobbs, N.M.