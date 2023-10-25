Verl G. Deming (1951-2023)

Verl G. Deming, 72, passed away Sunday, Oct, 22, 2023, in Salina, Kan. He was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Earl J. “Bud” Deming, Jr. and Violet L. (Kempke) Deming. Verl was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth, where he married Anne Havlik on July 31, 1982. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Verl worked construction with his father Bud, and eventually took over Deming Construction when his dad retired. Verl helped build the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, where he later became employed. Verl began as a Corrections Officer I in 1990 and retired in 2018 as a key control specialist sergeant and oversaw the armory. He was an avid Kansas State University Wildcats supporter and member of the local Catbackers group.

He is survived by his wife Anne Deming, Ellsworth; daughter Randi Nienke (Eric), Ellsworth; son Ross Deming (Stephanie), Kanopolis; and grandchildren Roselyn, Kaeden, Elliette, Holten, Corbin, Keegan, Paige, Raegan and Jade. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marlene and brother Earl.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. and a Vigil and Rosary Service will start at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with a luncheon following.

Memorial contributions can be made to Caring Families Foundation (for school lunches, after school snacks and youth activities) c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.