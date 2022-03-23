Virginia ‘Ginny’ Deiser (1956-2022)

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Leigh Deiser, 55, died peacefully on March 20, 2022, in Hutchinson, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her father Paul Magliery.

She is survived by her loving family including husband of 25 years, Timothy Deiser, of Hutchinson, Kan.; mother Merideth (Winterbottom) Magliery; brother Tom Magliery; children, Amanda, Amber, Brandi, and Kagney; grandchildren, Natilee, Michael, Kamden, Kagney Jr., Kyler, and Keeliann. Ginny’s key phrase she lived by was “Laughter is the best medicine.”

Celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hutchinson Humane Society, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

