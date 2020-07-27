William John “Bill” Korinek (1948-2020)

William John “Bill” Korinek, 72, of Lyons, passed away July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1948 in Ellsworth, Kan., the son of John and Dorothy Buckley Korinek.

Bill has resided in Lyons since 1996, formerly of Buhler and Ellsworth. He graduated from Ellsworth High School with the class of 1966. Bill attended Kansas State University, received a Bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University and his Master’s degree from Friends University. He was a vocal music teacher having served at Lyons High School, Buhler High School and Ellinwood High School. Bill was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons where he served as a cantor in the choir, member of Kansas Music Educators Association, former Uniserv Vice President for NEA, and former local President for NEA for two years. He also started the Mystic Blue’s Show Choir at Ellinwood High School.

On Oct. 31, 1970, Bill was united in marriage with Ann M. Camarena in Salina. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his two daughters, Leanne Hollinger and husband Bryan of Lyons, and Kristi McKenzie and husband Adam of Hutchinson, Kan.; two sisters, Carol Fox and husband Sharon of El Dorado, Kan., and Linda Austin and husband Jim of El Dorado, Kan.; brother-in-law, Everett Kohls of Manhattan, Kan.; three grandchildren, Aubrey Hall and husband Josh, Bailey Hollinger, and Holly McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gerard Korinek and Jason Lee Korinek; and sister, Gail Kohls.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 3-5 p.m. and from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons with Parish Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Wichita with Father Isaac Coulter and Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wichita.

Memorials may be given to Lonely Instruments for Needy Kids program or Basic Cancer Research at Kansas State University in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.