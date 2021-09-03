Ellsworth Ordinance Regulating Public Offenses

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 2, 2021)

ORDINANCE #3121

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC OFFENSES WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS; INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE THE “UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE FOR KANSAS CITIES”, EDITION OF 2021.

Be it Ordained by the Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth:

Section 1. INCORPORATING UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE.

There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating public offenses within the corporate limits of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, that certain code known as the “Uniform Public Offense Code,” Edition of 2021, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One official copy of said Uniform Public Offense Code shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy as Adopted by Ordinance No. 3121,” and to which shall be attached a copy of this ordinance and filed with the City Clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours.

Section 2. REPEAL. Ordinance numbered 3104 is repealed.

Section 3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter.

Passed by the Council the 23rd day of August 2021.

Signed by the mayor this 23rd day of August, 2021

Mark C. Kennedy, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr, City Clerk

