2022 Primary Election

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

STATE OF KANSAS

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:

In accordance with the K.S.A. 25-204, I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The following offices will be nominated by each political party in the Primary Election:

One candidate for the following:



Township Clerk, Ash Creek Township

Township Clerk, Black Wolf Township

Township Clerk, Carneiro Township

Township Clerk, Clear Creek Township

Township Clerk, Columbia Township

Township Clerk, Ellsworth Township

Township Clerk, Empire Township

Township Clerk, Garfield Township

Township Clerk, Green Garden Township

Township Clerk, Langley Township

Township Clerk, Lincoln Township

Township Clerk, Mulberry Township

Township Clerk, Noble Township

Township Clerk, Palacky Township

Township Clerk, Sherman Township

Township Clerk, Thomas Township

Township Clerk, Trivoli Township

Township Clerk, Valley Township

Township Clerk, Wilson Township

One candidate for Precinct Committeeman in each Precinct

One candidate for Precinct Committeewoman in each Precinct

In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 13TH day of April 2022.

(SEAL) Shelly D. Vopat

Ellsworth County Election Officer

