2022 Primary Election
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, April 28, 2022)
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
STATE OF KANSAS
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:
In accordance with the K.S.A. 25-204, I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The following offices will be nominated by each political party in the Primary Election:
One candidate for the following:
Township Clerk, Ash Creek Township
Township Clerk, Black Wolf Township
Township Clerk, Carneiro Township
Township Clerk, Clear Creek Township
Township Clerk, Columbia Township
Township Clerk, Ellsworth Township
Township Clerk, Empire Township
Township Clerk, Garfield Township
Township Clerk, Green Garden Township
Township Clerk, Langley Township
Township Clerk, Lincoln Township
Township Clerk, Mulberry Township
Township Clerk, Noble Township
Township Clerk, Palacky Township
Township Clerk, Sherman Township
Township Clerk, Thomas Township
Township Clerk, Trivoli Township
Township Clerk, Valley Township
Township Clerk, Wilson Township
One candidate for Precinct Committeeman in each Precinct
One candidate for Precinct Committeewoman in each Precinct
In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 13TH day of April 2022.
(SEAL) Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer
1t 4/28