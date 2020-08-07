Alfred V. Andersen Estate 2020-PR-17

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 6, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000017

Alfred V. Andersen, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on June 24, 2020, a Petition For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Karl E. Andersen, named executor in the Last Will and Testament of Alfred V. Andersen dated February 2, 1999, deceased. You are further notified that on July 30, 2020, Letters Testamentary Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act were issued to Karl E. Andersen, Executor.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Karl E. Andersen

Executor

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

PO Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

785-472-3l55

785-472-4953 (fax)

tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Executor

3t 8/20