Alfred V. Andersen Estate 2020-PR-17
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, August 6, 2020)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2020-PR-000017
Alfred V. Andersen, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are notified that on June 24, 2020, a Petition For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Karl E. Andersen, named executor in the Last Will and Testament of Alfred V. Andersen dated February 2, 1999, deceased. You are further notified that on July 30, 2020, Letters Testamentary Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act were issued to Karl E. Andersen, Executor.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
Karl E. Andersen
Executor
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas
PO Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
785-472-3l55
785-472-4953 (fax)
tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Executor
3t 8/20