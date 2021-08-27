Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Audrey Magana Estate, Case 21-PR-25

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, August 26, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of        Case No. 2021-PR-000025
Audrey Magana, Deceased            

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on August 18, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Sue Anne Magana, an heir of Audrey Magana, deceased, requesting Informal Administration.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before September 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in this Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard.  Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Sue Anne Magana
Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS  67439-0083
(785) 472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner

