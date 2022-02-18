Capital Federal Savings Bank vs. Vicki Morris, et al, Case No. 2020-CV-000002
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, February 17, 2022)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
CIVIL DEPARTMENT
Capitol Federal Savings Bank
Plaintiff,
vs. Case No. 2020-CV-000002
Vicki L. Morris a/k/a Vicki Morris; Ross Buchanan;
Wade Buchanan; Lacy R. Conley; John Doe (Tenant/
Occupant); Mary Doe (Tenant/Occupant);
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Vicki L. Morris a/k/a
Vicki Morris; Unknown Spouse, if any, of Ross
Buchanan; Unknown Spouse, if any, of Wade
Buchanan; Unknown Spouse, if any, of Lacy R.
Conley; Discover Bank
Defendants.
Court Number:
Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 60
NOTICE OF SALE
Under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued to me by the Clerk of the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand, at the Front Door of the Courthouse at Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, on March 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM, the following real estate:
Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3), Four (4),
Five (5), Six (6), Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9),
Ten (10), Eleven (11), Twelve (12), Thirteen
(13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15) in Block One
Hundred Twenty-three (123) in the City of
Kanopolis, Ellsworth County, Kansas,
commonly known as 611 S Missouri St,
Kanopolis, KS 67454 (the “Property”)
to satisfy the judgment in the above-entitled case. The sale is to be made without appraisement and subject to the redemption period as provided by law, and further subject to the approval of the Court. For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Murray A. Marston, Sheriff
Ellsworth County, Kansas
Prepared By:
SouthLaw, P.C.
Blair T. Gisi (KS #24096)
13160 Foster, Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
(913) 663-7899 (Fax)
Attorneys for Plaintiff
(224968)
3t 2/17, 2/24, 3/2