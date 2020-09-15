City of Ellsworth Ordinance for compensation of officers and employees

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 17, 2020)

ORDINANCE NO. 3108

BEING AN ORDINANCE RELATED TO THE

COMPENSATION OF OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES

OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH,

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS:

SECTION 1. COMPENSATION OF OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES.

a) The compensation of the Mayor shall not exceed $2,400.00 per annum;

b) The compensation of the Councilmembers shall not exceed $1,800.00 per annum;

c) The retainer of City Health Officer shall not exceed $500.00 per annum;

_­­d) The compensation of full time employees shall be:

Minimum Maximum

Per Month Per Month

City Administrator $7,000.00 $9,200.00

City Clerk $3,500.00 $6,000.00

Deputy City Clerk $2,600.00 $4,800.00

Treasurer $3,120.00 $5,500.00

Municipal Judge $350.00 $800.00

Chief of Police $4,500.00 $6,500.00

Court Clerk $2,300.00 $3,900.00

Police Officer $3,000.00 $4,500.00

Street Superintendent $3,000.00 $5,500.00

Equipment Operator $2,400.00 $4,000.00

Inmate Detail Supervisor $2,400.00 $4,000.00

Golf Course Superintendent $2,100.00 $5,500.00

Water/Sewer Superintendent $2,800.00 $5,500.00

Water Distribution Foreman $2,400.00 $4,500.00

Water Plant Operator $2,400.00 $4,000.00

Recreation Director $2,700.00 $5,000.00

The compensation for part time and/or seasonal employees in all City departments shall be a minimum not less than the federal minimum wage and a maximum of $18.00 per hour for police officers and $15.00 per hour for all other positions.

SECTION 2. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its publication in the official City newspaper.

SECTION 3. Ordinance Number 3108 and amendments thereto and all other ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby expressly repealed.

PASSED by the governing body of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, this 14th day of September, 2020.

Mark Kennedy, Mayor

ATTEST:

City Clerk

1t 9/17