City of Ellsworth Ordinance for Fines for Nuisances

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, June 10, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 3113

Should any person, corporation, partnership, or associating violating any of the provisions of this chapter 8.12 Nuisances the city compliance officer or the city police may file a complaint in the municipal court of the city against such person, corporation, partnership or association, and upon conviction of any violation City of Ellsworth Code Chapter 8 Section 12 shall be fined not less than Ten dollars ($10.00) or more than one hundred dollars ($100.00); provided, that each day in which a violation occurs or continues after notice has been served shall constitute an additional or separate office punishable by a separate fine.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 24th day of May, 2021.

Mark Kennedy,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

SEAL

1t 6/10