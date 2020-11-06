Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City of Wilson DBE Notification

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter, November 5, 2020)

DBE NOTIFICATION

The City of Wilson receives Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operating dollars.  This funding is utilized for the purchase of fuel, insurance, equipment maintenance and storage. This agency is seeking Kansas Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certified companies as potential vendors for these services. Please contact Susan Kriley, City Clerk at: City of Wilson  PO Box J  Wilson, KS  67490  785-658-2272 if you are a DBE or are interested learning more about the DBE program.

1t 11/5

 

