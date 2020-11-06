City of Wilson DBE Notification

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, November 5, 2020)

DBE NOTIFICATION

The City of Wilson receives Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operating dollars. This funding is utilized for the purchase of fuel, insurance, equipment maintenance and storage. This agency is seeking Kansas Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certified companies as potential vendors for these services. Please contact Susan Kriley, City Clerk at: City of Wilson PO Box J Wilson, KS 67490 785-658-2272 if you are a DBE or are interested learning more about the DBE program.

