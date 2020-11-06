Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Michael ‘Mike’ J. Podlena (1951-2020)
City of Wilson DBE Notification
City of Wilson Public Notice for Operating Funds

Public Notices

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter, November 5, 2020)

Public Notice for Operating

The City of Wilson is submitting an application for operating assistance for transportation under the U.S.C. 5311 (rural public transportation) of the Federal Transit Act.  The application will be for operating funds to help provide transportation services in the area. Written comments and questions in regards to this application are encouraged and will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on November 19, 2020 and should be sent to: Susan Kriley, City Clerk at:  City of Wilson  PO Box J  Wilson, KS  67490 or phone 785-658-2272.

