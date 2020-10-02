Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ellsworth County Coungil on Aging seeking DBE companies

NOTICE

The Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc. Public Transportation Agency receives Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operating dollars.  This funding is utilized for the purchase of fuel, insurance, equipment maintenance and storage. This agency is seeking Kansas Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certified companies as potential vendors for these services.  Please contact Virgina L. Boots (785) 472-3032 if you are a DBE or are interested learning more about the DBE program.

