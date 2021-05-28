Ellsworth County Public Notice on Floodplain Management

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 27, 2021)

COUNTY OF ELLSWORTH

FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

OFFICIAL NOTICE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commissioner Room, 210 N Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, Kansas, the County of Ellsworth Floodplain Management and will hold a public meeting to consider:

(1) Revisions to Floodplain Regulations in

Resolution 2021R02

For a more details or to see flood maps in advance of the meeting call the County of Ellsworth Floodplain Manager at (785) 472-4161.

IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION (I.E. QUALIFIED INTERPRETER, HEARING ASSISTANCE, ETC.) IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE NOTIFY THE COUNTY OF ELLSWORTH CLERK (785) 472-4161 NO LATER THAN 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED COMMENCEMENT OF THE MEETING



Certified this 24th day of May, 2021

Shelly D. Vopat,

County of Ellsworth Floodplain Manager

1t 5/27