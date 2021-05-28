Ellsworth County Public Notice on Floodplain Management
COUNTY OF ELLSWORTH
FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
OFFICIAL NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:
Notice is hereby given that on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commissioner Room, 210 N Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, Kansas, the County of Ellsworth Floodplain Management and will hold a public meeting to consider:
(1) Revisions to Floodplain Regulations in
Resolution 2021R02
For a more details or to see flood maps in advance of the meeting call the County of Ellsworth Floodplain Manager at (785) 472-4161.
IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION (I.E. QUALIFIED INTERPRETER, HEARING ASSISTANCE, ETC.) IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE NOTIFY THE COUNTY OF ELLSWORTH CLERK (785) 472-4161 NO LATER THAN 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED COMMENCEMENT OF THE MEETING
Certified this 24th day of May, 2021
Shelly D. Vopat,
County of Ellsworth Floodplain Manager
