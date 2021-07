Ellsworth Dangerous Structure - 225 St. Louis

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 15, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. #2021-R-0712b

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED

REPAIRED OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 6th day of May 2021, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 23rd day of August 2021 before the governing body of the city at 5:15 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:

A tract commencing at a point on the West

line of the North Half of Block Forty-eight (48)

in the City of Ellsworth, 75 feet north from

the Southwest Corner of said half block,

thence northerly to the South line of

Eighth Street, 75 feet, more or less, thence

south parallel with the West line of Block 48

(extended) 150 feet, more or less to the

center line of said half block; thence west to

the point of beginning, being a fractional part

of Block 48, and a fractional part of vacated

street between block 47 and 48, Ellsworth

County, Kansas

Also known as 225 St. Louis, Ellsworth, Kansas

may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 12th day of July 2021

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:



Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

2t 7/22