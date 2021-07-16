Ellsworth Resolution to levy a property tax exceeding the revenue neutral rate

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 15, 2021)

Resolution No. 21-0712

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH,

KANSAS REGARDING THE GOVERNING BODY’S INTENT TO LEVY A PROPERTY TAX EXCEEDING

THE REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE;

WHEREAS, the Revenue Neutral Rate for the City of Ellsworth was calculated as 76.637 mills by the Ellsworth County Clerk; and

WHEREAS, the budget proposed by the Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth will require the levy of a property tax rate exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body intends to hold a hearing and hear testimony from all interested taxpayers desiring to be heard as required by state law.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF:

Section 1. The Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth hereby sets a public hearing regarding its intention to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate for September 13, 2021, at 5:25 p.m. to be held at Ellsworth City Hall, 121 W. 1st Street, Ellsworth, KS and directs that notice of the public hearing be given as required by state law.

Section 2. The Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth expresses its intention to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate with a maximum mill levy of 89.953 mills.

Section 3. The Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth directs the City Clerk to provide this resolution to the Ellsworth County Clerk as notice of the City’s proposed intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate.

This resolution shall take effect and be in force immediately upon its adoption and shall remain in effect until future action is taken by the Governing Body.

ADOPTED this 12th day of July, 2021 and SIGNED by the Mayor.

Mark C. Kennedy, Mayor

Attested:

Brittany D. Rohr, City Clerk

1t 7/15