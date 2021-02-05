Ellsworth Zoning Hearing for 109 N. Colorado St., Ellsworth

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, February 4, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ELLSWORTH

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS



The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on February 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 121 W 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Conditional Use Permit in Central Business - (C-1) District;

Requirements to operate a motor vehicle repair service within the C-1 District are:

Approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals,

and under such conditions as they may impose:

All work shall be performed and all

materials shall be stored within an enclosed

building;

and provided further that all operable or

inoperable motor vehicles determined

by the Zoning Official to be a safety hazard or

visual blight shall be screened from public view

and access by a solid or semi-solid fence having

a minimum height of six (6) feet and a visual

density of no less than 90%.

Applicant: Derek Arensman

The property being considered for Conditional Use is described as follows:

Legal Description: 109 N Colorado, Ellsworth, Ks 1. Block 43, Lots 10 - 13 of the Original City, Ellsworth, Ks.



