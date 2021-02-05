Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Dangerous Structure, 104 W. Olds, Holyrood
Next article
Kanopolis 2020 Financial Report
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Ellsworth Zoning Hearing for 109 N. Colorado St., Ellsworth

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter, February 4, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF ELLSWORTH
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
    
The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on February 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 121 W 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Conditional Use Permit in Central Business - (C-1) District;                    
Requirements to operate a motor vehicle repair service within the C-1 District are:    
Approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals,
    and under such conditions as they may impose:
All work shall be performed and all
    materials shall be stored within an enclosed
     building;
and provided further that all operable or
    inoperable motor vehicles determined
    by the Zoning Official to be a safety hazard or
    visual blight shall be screened from public view
    and access by a solid or semi-solid fence having
    a minimum height of six (6) feet and a  visual
    density  of no less than 90%.                
Applicant: Derek Arensman
The property being considered for Conditional Use is described as follows:                
Legal Description: 109 N Colorado, Ellsworth, Ks         1. Block 43, Lots 10 - 13 of the Original City, Ellsworth, Ks.                    
                      
1t  2/4

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2021