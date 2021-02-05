Ellsworth Zoning Hearing for 109 N. Colorado St., Ellsworth
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter, February 4, 2021)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF ELLSWORTH
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on February 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 121 W 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Conditional Use Permit in Central Business - (C-1) District;
Requirements to operate a motor vehicle repair service within the C-1 District are:
Approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals,
and under such conditions as they may impose:
All work shall be performed and all
materials shall be stored within an enclosed
building;
and provided further that all operable or
inoperable motor vehicles determined
by the Zoning Official to be a safety hazard or
visual blight shall be screened from public view
and access by a solid or semi-solid fence having
a minimum height of six (6) feet and a visual
density of no less than 90%.
Applicant: Derek Arensman
The property being considered for Conditional Use is described as follows:
Legal Description: 109 N Colorado, Ellsworth, Ks 1. Block 43, Lots 10 - 13 of the Original City, Ellsworth, Ks.
1t 2/4