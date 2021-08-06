Empire Township Resolution for Compensation Rates

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, August 5, 2021)

EMPIRE TOWNSHIP

STATE OF KANSAS, ELLSWORTH COUNTY

MONTE NELSON KEITH ANDERSON MONTE HUDSON

#5 RED TAIL RIDGE # 7 LAKEVIEW DR 2196 AVE M

MARQUETTE, KS 67464 MARQUETTE, KS 67464 KANOPOLIS, KS 67454

316.250.1158 785.493.4566 785.531.1020

TRUSTEE TREASURER CLERK

A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING RATES OF

COMPENSATION TO BE PAID TO TOWNSHIP

OFFICERS AND GRADER OPERATORS

OF EMPIRE TOWNSHIP

Whereas, Empire Township desires to establish reasonable rates of compensation to be paid to township board members and grader operators for certain services performed while actually and necessarily conducting the business of said township, and,

Whereas, the township is authorized to determine and establish such compensation under the authority of HOUSE SUBSTITUTION FOR SENATE BILL No. 541 published in the Kansas Register on May 2, 1996.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EMPIRE TOWNSHIP:

A. For services performed by each officer and Grader operators in attending to the township business as an officer, board member, or auditing board member:

$150.00 per meeting;

B. For attendance at the annual one-day meeting called by the County Engineer:

$16.50 per hour;

C. For services performed by each officer and or grader operators performing work and labor on the township roads and bridges and right of ways:

$16.50 per hour;

Section 2. This resolution shall be published once each week for two

consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation within the township.

The resolution shall not become effective until 30 days following the date of the second said publication.

DATED this 26th day of July, 2021

Officers present and voting were:

s/s Monte Nelson, Township Trustee

/s/ Monte Hudson, Clerk

Keith E. Anderson, Treasurer

2t 8/12