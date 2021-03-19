Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Clear Creek Township 2020 Financial Report
KHP v. $3,940.00 in U.S. currency , m/l; 2 lbs. of marijuana; and 226 grams of edibles, Case No. 2020 CV 35
H&B Communications FUSC Notice

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, March 18, 2021)

NOTICE TO H&B COMMUNICATIONS
TELEPHONE CUSTOMERS

Beginning April 1, 2021 the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will increase the Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) from 31.8% to 33.4% on your monthly Interstate Access Charges.
The FUSC surcharge factor recovers the costs associated with H&B Communications’ contributions to the Federal Universal Fund program.  This government mandated program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers in all areas of the United States.

1t 3/18

