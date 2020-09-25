Holyrood Uniform Public Offense Code

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 24, 2020)

ORDINANCE NO. 623

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC OFFENSES WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF

HOLYROOD, KANSAS; INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE THE “UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE FOR KANSAS

CITIES,” EDITION OF 2020.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOYROOD:

SECTION 1. INCORPORATING UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE. There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating public offenses within the corporate limits of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, that certain code known as the “Uniform Public Offense Code,” Edition of 2020, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One (1) official copy of said Uniform Public Offense Code shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy of City of Holyrood” and filed with the city clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public all reasonable hours.

SECTION 2. REPEAL. Ordinance No. 618 is repealed.

SECTION 3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official city newspaper.

PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS AND SIGNED THIS 21ST DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2020.

Brandon Koch

Mayor

ATTEST:

Stephanie Petermann

City Clerk

1t 9/24