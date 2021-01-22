Kanopolis Public Hearing for Water Grant

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, January 21, 2021)

FINAL PERFORMANCE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Kanopolis will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 4:30 pm, in the Kanopolis City Hall, 100 South Kansas, Kanopolis, KS 67454 for the purpose of evaluating the performance of Grant No. 18-PF-011 which was for water distribution and water well improvements. The project generally consisted of the following: installation of approximately 16,882 LF of new PVC water mains (4” & 6” diameter); 6,876 LF of directional boring; installation of 5,092 LF of water service line, 47 valves, 22 fire hydrants, 159 meter assemblies, and associated fittings; removal and replacement of surfacing, as well as seeding, and traffic control; drilling a new municipal supply well and the construction of a new well house building with an electrical telemetry system and generator. Related activities included mobilization, legal services, temporary financing, railroad and KDOT right of way permits, easement acquisitions, design, construction observation and administration. This grant was funded, all or in part, by Kansas Department of Commerce, Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. All aspects of the grant will be discussed and oral and written comments will be recorded and become a part of the City of Kanopolis CDBG Citizen Participation Plan. Reasonable accommodations will be made available to persons with disabilities. Requests for accommodations should be submitted to the City Clerk by January 26, 2021.

1t 1/21