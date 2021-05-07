Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Edith A. (Sula) Murphy (1925-2021)
Wilson Communications Statement of Nondiscrimination
KS Gas Service/City of Ellsworth Public Notice of Franchise Negotiations

Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, May 6, 2021)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Kansas Gas Service, a Division of One Gas, Inc., and the City of Ellsworth, Kansas have begun negotiation for the renewal of the City’s natural gas Franchise Agreements.  The proposed Franchise Agreement would provide a fee of five (5%) on the gross receipts derived from the distribution of natural gas within the City.  The term of these Franchise Agreements is expected to be twenty (20) years.  The current Franchise Agreement expires in August 2021.

1t 5/6

