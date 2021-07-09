Lorraine Floodplain Public Hearing

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 8, 2021)

CITY OF LORRAINE FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

OFFICIAL NOTICE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall, 238 Main Street, Lorraine, Kansas, the City of Lorraine Floodplain Management and will hold a public meeting to consider:

(1) Revisions to Floodplain Regulations

in Ordinance 238.

For a more details or to see flood maps in advance of the meeting call City of Lorraine Floodplain Manager at (785) 472-5582.

IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION (I.E. QUALIFIED INTERPRETER, HEARING ASSISTANCE, ETC.) IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE NOTIFY THE CITY OF LORRAINE CLERK (785) 472-5582 NO LATER THAN 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED COMMENCEMENT OF THE MEETING



Certified this 5th, July, 2021

Jessica Bowlby, City Clerk for the City of Lorraine

