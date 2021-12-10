(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, December 9, 2021)

NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION

NOTICE RESOLUTION

Resolution No. 2021-10



WHEREAS, the County of Ellsworth, Kansas, may pursuant to K.S.A. 12-17,114 et seq. adopt a plan to assist in the rehabilitation, conservation or redevelopment of any area within the County of Ellsworth which meets the conditions provided in said law; and

WHEREAS, the County of Ellsworth seeks to exercise the authority provided in K.S.A. 12-17,114 et seq. in order to rehabilitate, conserve or redevelop certain designated areas in the County.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the commissioners of the County of Ellsworth, Kansas in accordance with K.S.A. 12-17,114 et seq. the following notice is hereby given:

NOTICE

The Ellsworth County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 in the County Commissioner’s meeting room on the 2nd floor of the County Courthouse, 210 N. Kansas, Ellsworth, Kansas 67439. The purpose of the hearing will be to hear and consider public comment on the proposed Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.

The Ellsworth County Board of County Commissioners is entitled pursuant to K.S.A. 12-17,114 et seq. to adopt a Neighborhood Revitalization Plan pursuant to the act to designate a revitalization area pursuant to the act and to enter into an interlocal agreement with other municipalities and unified school districts within Ellsworth County, Kansas for the purpose of promoting the rehabilitation and development of Ellsworth County, Kansas by stimulating new construction and the rehabilitation, conservation or redevelopment of certain areas in Ellsworth County, Kansas in order to protect public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Ellsworth County, Kansas.

The proposed Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and a description of the boundaries of the proposed Neighborhood Revitalization Area are available for inspection during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the office of the County Appraiser, Ellsworth County Courthouse, Ellsworth, Kansas.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the County Clerk shall cause a copy of this resolution to be delivered to the other taxing entities within Ellsworth County, Kansas.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the County Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published in the official county newspaper once each week for two consecutive weeks prior to the hearing.

ADOPTED and APPROVED by the Ellsworth County Commissioners this 20, day of December, 2021.

Ellsworth County Commissioners

Steve Dlabal, Chairman

Dennis Rolfs, Member

Gregory Bender, Member

ATTEST:

Shelly Vopat, Ellsworth County Clerk

2t 12/9, 12/16