NOTICE OF DATES AND PLACES FOR VOTER REGISTRATION ELLSWORTH COUNTY CITY/SCHOOL GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 2, 2021
August 26, 2021
Pursuant to Section 25-2018, notice is hereby given that a General Election for the County of Ellsworth will be held on the 2nd day of November 2021. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
Advance voting will begin October 13, 2021 in the Ellsworth County Clerk’s office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance voting will end on November 1, 2021 at Noon.
USD 327
Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:
DISTRICT 1, POSITION 4
David Hand, Ellsworth
DISTRICT 3, POSITION 3
No Candidate
DISTRICT 3, POSITION 6
No Candidate
The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:
Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH AMERICAN LEGION HALL - 645 E 15th St, Ellsworth
East Ellsworth 1 & 2, West Ellsworth, Canren, Black Wolf Township, Garfield Township and Sherman Township
Those portions of Ash Creek Township, Columbia Township, Lincoln Township, Noble Township, Thomas Township and Trivoli Township that are within the boundaries of Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo USD 327
That portion of Ellsworth Township which is West of the section line running North and South on 17th Rd
KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY - 221 N KANSAS AVE, KANOPOLIS
City of Kanopolis
Clear Creek Township
Empire Township (Buckeye & Venango)
That portion of Ellsworth Township which is East of the section line running North and South on 17th Rd
Those portions of Carneiro Township Langley Township and Mulberry Township that are within the boundaries of Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo USD 327.
Rice County
THE HANGOUT – 805 State Rd 4, GENESEO
The portion of Victoria and Galt Townships of Rice County, Ks located in Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo USD 327; including the City of Geneseo
USD 112
Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:
DISTRICT 2, POSITION 2
Roger E. Robinson, Wilson
DISTRICT 4, POSITION 4
Allison Koch, Holyrood
DISTRICT 6, POSITION 6
Dalton R. Wirth, Ellinwood
Joni G. Zink, Bushton
The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:
Ellsworth County
LUTHERAN PARISH HALL - 209 S COUNTY RD, HOLYROOD
City of Holyrood/Valley Township
Palacky Township
LORRAINE CITY OFFICE – 238 S MAIN ST, LORRAINE
City of Lorraine/Green Garden Township
Lincoln Township
WILSON SENIOR CENTER – 511 2 5TH ST, WILSON
City of Wilson
Columbia Township
Noble Township
Wilson Township
AMERICAN LEGION HALL – 645 E 15TH ST, ELLSWORTH
Thomas Township
Rice County
COMMUNITY CENTER - 301 N MAIN ST, BUSHTON
City of Bushton
City of Frederick
Eureka
Farmer
CHASE SENIOR CENTER - 405 MAIN ST, CHASE
Pioneer
Barton County
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH CENTER - 110 E WILLIAMS, CLAFLIN
City of Claflin
Cheyenne
Independent
Logan
Beaver
Cleveland
Lincoln County
SYLVAN GROVE AMERICAN LEGION HALL – 104 S MAIN ST, SYLVAN GROVE
Golden Belt
Highland
Russell County
BUNKER HILL FIRE STATION - 850 ELM ST, BUNKER HILL
City of Dorrance
Plymouth
Midway Extension District #15
Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:
No Candidates
USD 307 – Ellsworth County Voters
The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:
Ellsworth County
KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY – 221 N KANSAS ST, KANOPOLIS
USD 400 – Ellsworth County Voters
The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:
McPherson County
MARQUETTE SENIOR CENTER – 102 N WASHINGTON AVE, MARQUETTE
USD 444 – Ellsworth County Voters
The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:
Rice County
THE HANGOUT – 805 State Rd 4, GENESEO
In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set me hand and seal this 19th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Shelly D. Vopat,
Ellsworth County Election Officer
