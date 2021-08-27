(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 26, 2021)

NOTICE OF DATES AND PLACES

FOR VOTER REGISTRATION

ELLSWORTH COUNTY

CITY/SCHOOL GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 2, 2021

Pursuant to Section 25-2018, notice is hereby given that a General Election for the County of Ellsworth will be held on the 2nd day of November 2021. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Advance voting will begin October 13, 2021 in the Ellsworth County Clerk’s office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance voting will end on November 1, 2021 at Noon.

USD 327

Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:

DISTRICT 1, POSITION 4

David Hand, Ellsworth

DISTRICT 3, POSITION 3

No Candidate

DISTRICT 3, POSITION 6

No Candidate

The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:

Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH AMERICAN LEGION HALL - 645 E 15th St, Ellsworth

East Ellsworth 1 & 2, West Ellsworth, Canren, Black Wolf Township, Garfield Township and Sherman Township

Those portions of Ash Creek Township, Columbia Township, Lincoln Township, Noble Township, Thomas Township and Trivoli Township that are within the boundaries of Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo USD 327

That portion of Ellsworth Township which is West of the section line running North and South on 17th Rd

KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY - 221 N KANSAS AVE, KANOPOLIS

City of Kanopolis

Clear Creek Township

Empire Township (Buckeye & Venango)

That portion of Ellsworth Township which is East of the section line running North and South on 17th Rd

Those portions of Carneiro Township Langley Township and Mulberry Township that are within the boundaries of Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo USD 327.

Rice County

THE HANGOUT – 805 State Rd 4, GENESEO

The portion of Victoria and Galt Townships of Rice County, Ks located in Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo USD 327; including the City of Geneseo

USD 112

Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:

DISTRICT 2, POSITION 2

Roger E. Robinson, Wilson

DISTRICT 4, POSITION 4

Allison Koch, Holyrood

DISTRICT 6, POSITION 6

Dalton R. Wirth, Ellinwood

Joni G. Zink, Bushton

The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:

Ellsworth County

LUTHERAN PARISH HALL - 209 S COUNTY RD, HOLYROOD

City of Holyrood/Valley Township

Palacky Township

LORRAINE CITY OFFICE – 238 S MAIN ST, LORRAINE

City of Lorraine/Green Garden Township

Lincoln Township

WILSON SENIOR CENTER – 511 2 5TH ST, WILSON

City of Wilson

Columbia Township

Noble Township

Wilson Township

AMERICAN LEGION HALL – 645 E 15TH ST, ELLSWORTH

Thomas Township

Rice County

COMMUNITY CENTER - 301 N MAIN ST, BUSHTON

City of Bushton

City of Frederick

Eureka

Farmer

CHASE SENIOR CENTER - 405 MAIN ST, CHASE

Pioneer

Barton County

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH CENTER - 110 E WILLIAMS, CLAFLIN

City of Claflin

Cheyenne

Independent

Logan

Beaver

Cleveland

Lincoln County

SYLVAN GROVE AMERICAN LEGION HALL – 104 S MAIN ST, SYLVAN GROVE

Golden Belt

Highland

Russell County

BUNKER HILL FIRE STATION - 850 ELM ST, BUNKER HILL

City of Dorrance

Plymouth

Midway Extension District #15

Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:

No Candidates

USD 307 – Ellsworth County Voters

The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:

Ellsworth County

KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY – 221 N KANSAS ST, KANOPOLIS

USD 400 – Ellsworth County Voters

The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:

McPherson County

MARQUETTE SENIOR CENTER – 102 N WASHINGTON AVE, MARQUETTE

USD 444 – Ellsworth County Voters

The polling places and the territories each voting place is to serve are as follows:

Rice County

THE HANGOUT – 805 State Rd 4, GENESEO

In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set me hand and seal this 19th day of August, 2021.

/s/ Shelly D. Vopat,

Ellsworth County Election Officer

1t 8/26