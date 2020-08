(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 6, 2020)

Notice of Primary Election Canvass

The Ellsworth County Board of Canvassers will meet at 9:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Ellsworth County Courthouse in Ellsworth, KS, to canvass the ballots from the Primary Election held on August 4, 2020, in Ellsworth County, KS.

1t 8/6