(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, March 10, 2022)

REQUEST FOR BIDS/INVITATION FOR BIDS

(Newspaper Advertisement)

CITY OF ELLSWORTH

ELLSWORTH MUNICIPAL AIRPORT,

ELLSWORTH, KANSAS

AIRPORT ROTATING BEACON

AIP Project No: 3-20-0117-017-2022

Sealed bids will be received by the Owner, the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth, Kansas, at the offices of Ellsworth City Hall, at 121 W 1st St, Ellsworth, KS 67439 until 2:00 p.m. local time, on Monday, March 21, 2022 and then publicly opened and read aloud, for furnishing all labor, materials and equipment, and performing all work necessary for completing the Airport Rotating Beacon.

In general, the improvements on which bids are requested will require the following major construction items:

• Removal of the existing rotating beacon and associated electrical wiring from the existing hangar.

• Installation of a new rotating beacon, tip down tower and associated electrical wiring to the new proposed beacon location.

Copies of the bid documents including project drawings and technical specifications are on file and may be inspected at the following locations:

• Ellsworth City Hall, 121 W 1st St, Ellsworth, KS 67439 (785-472-5566)

• Alfred Benesch & Company, 2627 KFB Plaza, Suite 102W, Manhattan, KS 66503 (785-539-2202)

A complete set of electronic plans and specifications, not including referenced documents, may be obtained from the Engineer via an Engineer hosted FTP site at no cost. To request electronic plans/specifications from Benesch, please send an email request to both of the following email addresses with the required info:



Benesch Email Addresses:

bwaller@benesch.com (Brad Waller)



Email Information

Email Title: 9K7 - BEACON – Plan/Spec Request

Contractor Email Address: Email Address Where FTP Link Can Be Sent

Contractor Contact Name: Name of Person To Be “Attentioned” On Email

Contractor Phone Number: (Area Code) Phone #

Parties then interested in submitting an official bid must contact Benesch (785-539-2202) and request an official hard-copy bid booklet. The electronic documents on the Engineer hosted FTP site do not contain the official bid booklet. Contractors must obtain an official hard-copy bid booklet from Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will NOT be held in conjunction with this project. All bidders are required to examine the site to become familiar with all site conditions.

Contractors shall coordinate with Dale Weinhold (785-472-7642) for site visit opportunities. The Owner reserves the right, at the time of the site visit, to reject requests to inspect specific areas of the airfield, if it is not conducive to airport operations at the time.

Contractor’s bidding need not be pre-qualified but shall be qualified to do the work.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a bid guaranty (per 49 CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount of not less than five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. The bid guaranty may be by certified check on a solvent bank or bid bond made payable to the City of Ellsworth of Ellsworth, KS.

All proposals submitted in accordance with the instructions presented herein will be subject to evaluation. Bids may be held by the City of Ellsworth of Ellsworth, KS for a period not to exceed ninety (90) calendar days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of evaluating bids prior to award of contract.

Award of contract will be based on the lowest aggregate sum proposal (for the award option that is in the Owner’s best interest based on available Federal Funding) submitted from those bidders that are confirmed as being responsive and responsible. Contractor’s bidding shall bid all items. The right is reserved, by the Owner, to reject any and all bids and to waive any or all irregularities, technicalities, informality or any information in the bids received.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the contract.

Prospective Bidders are hereby advised that award of contract is contingent upon owner receiving Federal funding assistance under the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

DBE Requirement: This project is subject to the requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation. The owner has established a contract participation goal of 6.27 percent for small business concerns owned and controlled by certified socially and economically disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE). The Owner’s award of this contract is conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

The City of Ellsworth, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

In accordance with the Davis-Bacon Act, and the Kansas Prevailing Wage Law, the Contractor will be required to comply with the wage and labor requirements and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor and the Kansas Division of Labor Standards, respectively. The highest rate between the two (Federal and State) for each job classification shall be considered the prevailing wage.

Federal Provisions

Award of contract is also subject to the following provisions:

Each bidder shall be aware and acknowledge that the project is subject to the FAA’s current Contract Provision Guidelines for Obligated Sponsors and Airport Improvement Program Project itemized as follows and included in Article 2 Contract Provisions of the contract documents:

• Affirmative Action Requirement

• Buy American Preference

• Civil Right – Title VI Assurance

• Davis Bacon Requirements

• Debarment and Suspension

• Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

• Foreign Trade Restriction

• Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees

• Procurement of Recovered Materials

By: The City of Ellsworth of Ellsworth, KS.

END OF REQUEST FOR BIDS

1t 3/10