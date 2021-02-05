Sara A. Mobley Estate, Case 2021-PR-3

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, February 4, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-3

Sara A. Mobley, Deceased

NOTICE

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on January 29, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Amanda Sheesley requesting that Amanda Sheesley be appointed as Administrator and that Letters of Administration under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act be issued to her to serve without bond.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before March 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the later of four months from the date of first publication of notice, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law. If their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Amanda Sheesley, Petitioner

Jessica L. Stoppel, KS 25432

CLARK, MIZE & LINVILLE, CHARTERED

129 S. Eighth - P. O. Box 380

Salina, Kansas 67402-0380

Tel. (785) 823-6325 - Fax (785) 826-1868

jlstoppel@cml-law.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 2/18