Sharon Louise Kootz Vance (1948-2021)

Sharon Louise Kootz Vance was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Walter and Esther (Kahler) Kootz. She passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord April 30, 2021, at her home in Saddlebrooke, Ariz.

She was a graduate of Ellsworth High School and Kansas State University, where she was a member of Alpha of Clovia.

On Dec. 20, 1969 she married James Scott Vance. During their married life, they lived in New York, Kansas, California, and Arizona. Sharon spent her career in social work and the insurance industry. She enjoyed sail boating, sewing, canasta, and traveling. She and Scott enjoyed traveling to Egypt, New Zealand, (Canyon Swing and Jet Boat Ride), Holy Land, Turkey, and motorcycle trips in the United States.

After retiring to Arizona, Sharon enjoyed volunteering at Family First. She was a member of the Community Church in Saddlebrooke, where she volunteered on several committees, CMA- Cruising Christians, Tucson Chapter No.19, and served on the social events committee for the SaddleBrooke Unit 47.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Charles) Fritzemeier, Stafford, Kan.; brother, Charlie (Debbie) Kootz, Geneseo, Kan.; sister-in-law, Becky Welch, Chandler, Ariz.; five nieces, one nephew, and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A celebration of life for her Arizona family and friends was June 11 at her home in Saddlebrooke.

A memorial service for Sharon’s Kansas family and friends will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth with a light dinner following the service. Inurnment will be in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Holyrood, Kan.

To honor Sharon, memorials may be sent to Family First, 1575 West American Ave., Oracle, Ariz. 85623 or Alpha of Clovia at Kansas 4-H Foundation, 1680 Charles PL Suite 100, Manhattan, Kan. 66502.