Stray Animal Notification

Notice is hereby given that on July 26, 2020 a certain stray animal was reported to me, Sheriff Murray A. Marston, to wit: A 4–5-year-old angus cow with a brand.

Unless the owner of such animal appears at my office in the City of Ellsworth in Ellsworth County, Kansas, and proves and establishes ownership of the stray animal, on or before September 8, 2021, such animal will be sold by me as authorized by law and particularly in accordance with K.S.A. 47-230, 47-238 and 47-239.

Murray A. Marston, Sheriff

Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office

212 N. Kansas Ave.

Ellsworth, KS 67439

785-472-4416

