Thomas J. Foran Estate, Case 21PR10
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, April 22, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000010
Thomas J. Foran, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are notified that on April 12, 2021, a Petition For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Tamera L. French, named executor in the Last Will and Testament of Thomas J. Foran, deceased.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
Tamera L. French
Executor
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas
PO Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
Phone: 785-472-3l55
Fax: 785-472-4953
Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Executor
3t 5/6