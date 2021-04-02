USD 112 Notice of General Election

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, April 1, 2021)

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 112

STATE OF KANSAS

ELLSWORTH COUNTY

NOVEMBER 2, 2021

Pursuant to Section 25-2018(d) Kansas Statutes Annotated, notice is hereby given that a General Election for Unified School District 112 will be held on the 2nd day of November 2021. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of the positions that will appear on the General Ballot:

POSITION 2, POSITION 4, POSITION 6



A Primary Election will be held August 3, 2021 if more than three persons file for any one position.

Filing deadline is at Noon on June 1, 2021 in the County Clerk’s Office, 210 N Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Signed this 25th day of March 2021.

Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer

1t 4/1