Wilson Ordinance Establishing Rates for Opening/Closing of Graves

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, February 11, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 859

BEING AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING RATES

FOR THE OPENING AND CLOSING OF GRAVES

AND DISINTERNMENTS BY THE CITY OF WILSON, COUNTY OF ELLSWORTH, STATE OF KANSAS, AND AMENDING SECTION NO. 1 OF ORDINANCE NO. 786.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS.

Section 1. Section 1 of Ordinance No. 786 is hereby amended so that as amended it shall read as follows:

Section 2. Grave Opening and Closing Charges.

All graves opened and closed shall be dug

by the sexton thereof or under his

supervision. The charges shall be as follows:

(a) Adult grave or infant’s grave where a

small vault is used - $350.00 with the

exception of any surface mausoleum with

a steel vault - $400.00; and (b)

Cremation - $150.00.

All disinternments in the cemetery shall

be dug by the sexton thereof or under his

supervision. The charge for disinternments

shall be $400.00 per grave for removal only

and $750.00 if moved to another plot within

the Wilson City Cemetery or St. Wenceslaus

Catholic Cemetery (located in Wilson, KS).

Section 2. That all other articles, sections, and provisions of said Ordinance No. 749 and Ordinance No. 786 shall be and remain the same and are hereby in all respects confirmed and ratified.

Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be enforced from and after its passage, and approval and publication once in the Ellsworth Co. Independent/Reporter, the official city newspaper.

Passed and approved by the Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Kansas this 1st day of February, 2021.

MICHAEL J. PESCHKA, Mayor

ATTESTED:

Susan Kriley CMC, City Clerk

1t 2/11