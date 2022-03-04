Wilson Resolution to Condemn Property for an Easement

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 3, 2022)

RESOLUTION NO. 4-2022

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS, DECLARING THE NECESSITY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, TO

APPROPRIATE THROUGH CONDEMNATION,

CERTAIN INTERESTS IN REAL PROPERTY FOR THE USE OF SAID CITY, AND COMMANDING A SURVEY AND DESCRIPTION OF THE LAND OR INTERESTS TO

BE CONDEMNED TO BE FILED WITH THE CITY CLERK, ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH K.S.A. 26-201.

NOW, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS:

SECTION 1. The Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Kansas finds that it is necessary and in the public interest to acquire an easement in Lot 4 Block 1 in the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas, for the purpose of securing public access to city properties.

SECTION 2. A licensed land surveyor, shall survey the property and provide a description of the land to be condemned. Said survey and description of the land, shall be filed with the City Clerk of the City of Wilson, Kansas.

SECTION 3. This Resolution shall be published one time in the Ellsworth Independent Reporter.

PASSED AND ADOPTED this 22nd of February, 2022.

MICHAEL PESCHKA, Mayor

Attest:

SUSAN KRILEY, City Clerk

1t 3/3