Year-round Christmas spirit

As she gazed at the falling snow Friday, Randi (Deming) Nienke learned that Ellsworth schools planned to dismiss early due to the winter weather.

The announcement immediately took her thoughts to the needs of local school children and memories of why she started her local non-profit organization, Caring Families, a year ago.

It’s all about giving back and helping others, a call to action Nienke answered after visiting Ellsworth Elementary School, where her son, Kaeden, is a 4th grader.

“I volunteered some at the school doing different things,” Nienke said. “I was a room mom. You just start noticing kids that have coats that are way too big or way too small, or that have holes in them, and jeans with big ole holes when it’s this kind of weather outside. I was constantly wanting to help these kids. My heart poured out to them.”

When Nienke asked Kaeden’s teacher what she could do to help, she was told there wasn’t any information available because of HIPPA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

“When I was a kid, I created a group called Caring Kids,” said Nienke, a 2005 graduate of Ellsworth High School, daughter of Anne and Verl Deming of Ellsworth, and a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband, Eric, live in Ellsworth, but farm north of town.

“We used to go out to the nursing home and volunteer; we made cookies for the police officers, things like that,” Nienke said.

A couple of years ago, Nienke posted a question on Facebook asking where do people take their items to get them donated.

“I had a lot of really great places that people said, but I didn’t really want to give to Goodwill,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with Goodwill. But I didn’t want anyone profiting off of what I had. It had served me, but I wanted it to go on and pass it on to somebody else that could use it.”

Nienke learned about and ended up donating items to a woman who had moved to Ellsworth with just the clothes on her back. She asked what other items the woman needed. The answer came back a bed, other furniture — everything.

After posting the information on Facebook, several people called Nienke to say they had unused home decor, clothes and other items.

Because of Nienke’s help, one person even donated a couch and chair to the woman.

“It felt so good to help her,” Nienke said.

At that same time, Nienke and her husband cleaned out their garage and had used furniture looking for a new home.

Nienke realized that perhaps God was wanting her to hold on to the furniture.

She started helping people more and more, while at the same time collecting donations of clothing and furniture.

That was when Nienke started Caring Families.

“All of the donations were accumulated in my house,” she said. “I have four kids and, while we have a large house, it wasn’t large enough. Our basement was completely taken over — our front entry way has all these donations.”

Seeking more room, Nienke called Cindy Harms, owner of Ellsworth’s historic old Baptist Church at Eighth and Kansas Streets, asking for a place to store her items.

Harms was happy to do so.

Nienke eventually asked Harms if she was willing to sell the church to her. That request was turned down. Later on, however, Harms changed her mind because she loved what Nienke was doing with her Caring Families program and agreed to sell the old church building.

Nienke said the building was sold to Ellsworth County Cares, the 501(c)(3) non-profit umbrella organization that includes both Caring Families and the Ellsworth County Christmas Store, which is coordinated by Tami McGreevy.

Nienke hopes to get Caring Families up and running in the old church by Dec. 14, which is the same night the Christmas Store is conducting its annual event.

When Caring Families is open, hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. People will be able to shop there for free.

“Anybody that needs something will be able to come in here,” Nienke said.

A donation box will be placed out front for those who can afford it or who want to give back.

“It will just help to keep the lights on and everything else,” Nienke said.

As she looks at the donated items available in the church, Nienke said Caring Families isn’t about her.

“I’m the vehicle that has gotten Caring Families to where it is now,” she said. “But it’s been a community. We’ve started an after school snack program at Ellsworth Elementary School and Kanopolis Middle School.”

Caring Families has also helped collect items for the hygiene closets at EES and KMS. It, along with Precious Pals Pre- School, also puts together birthday baskets so every child in Ellsworth County can have a Happy Birthday.

While Caring Families may be an updated version of the Caring Kids group she started as a child, Nienke said the key to the success of the year-old program has been the involvement and generosity of the community.

“I read something recently that most people don’t need a lifeline for a lifetime — they just need that bridge to get over those murky waters,” Nienke said. “We’re hoping Caring Families will be that for people that need a hand up.”

Nienke said giving back has helped her family through some tough times.

“Everyone wants to give back, but they don’t know how to go about it,” she said. “We’re just really happy to help people get back on their feet.”

Nienke hopes that Caring Families will encourage other people to volunteer and donate.

“Not just to Caring Families, but to whatever organization speaks to them,” she said.

To contact Nienke, go to her Caring Families Facebook page, or call her at (785) 531-2616.

“I’m happy to help where I can,” she said.