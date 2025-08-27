The 2nd annual “Fight 4 the Light” 5K glow run/walk will take place at the Ellsworth Recreation Center. Registration begins at 7 p.m.; the ceremony of light is at 7:30 p.m. and the race begins at 8 p.m. This suicide awareness event is co-sponsored by K-State Research and Extension and the Ellsworth Co-Op. For more information, contact Jessica Kootz at 785-472-4442 or jessicak@ksu.edu or Nancy Jensen at 785-531-1220. Register by Sept. 12. to receive a shirt.