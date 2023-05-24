The Bushton Pride Committee hosts a Karaoke & BBQ Night at the Bushton Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Bushton. Happy hour, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase, will begin at 5 p.m., with a freewill donation barbecue meal served from 6-8 p.m., followed by karaoke from 7-11 p.m. The barbecue meal will feature a choice of brisket or pulled pork and two sides. Takeout meals will be available. Karaoke will be directed by Mike Osburn with Noisy Neighbors Entertainment of Newton. The event is a fundraiser for the Pride Committee.