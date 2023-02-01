The Bushton Pride Committee hosts a Valentine’s Dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bushton Community Center. Dinner is $15 per person and include, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll and dessert. Music for dancing will be played through midnight. Dinner tickets must be purchased by Saturday, Feb. 11, from any Bushton Pride Committee member and at the Bushton City Ofice in the Bushton Plaza. Childcare service is available from 5-9 p.m. at the Bushton Plaza. (See Page A6 for more details).