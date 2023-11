The Bushton Pride Commitee hosts Santa’s Bazaar today from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bushton Community Center and the Bushton Plaza (the former Central Plains Middle School). Events include a magical virtual reality ride in Santa’s sleigh, arts and crafts, the Kids Christmas Corner, horse-drawn wagon rides, a visit by Santa Claus from 10-11 a.m. at the Plaza, a soup contest face painting and more.