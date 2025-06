Camp Invention for children in grades K-6, starts today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Kanopolis Middle School. Cost of the camp, which runs though July 3, is $275. Register at invent.org/ camp or call (800) 968-4332. For more information, contact camp director Keri Whorton at centralkscampinvention@gmail.com or (785) 472-9204.